Where to watch the women’s World Cup in Pittsburgh

The U.S. women’s national soccer team is one of the teams to beat at this year’s women’s World Cup, and local establishments are gearing up for an influx of soccer fans looking for a place to watch the games. The team is aiming to become the first to ever win three consecutive world championships.

Richard Cupka, who owns Cupka’s Café 2 on the Southside, said he’s seen an increased interest in soccer in recent years.

Until 12 years ago, “it wasn't even on my radar,” he said. “Now I have to keep track of it because we have to staff up for all the people.”

In addition to the bar’s regular Friday night crowd, Cupka is expecting about a hundred soccer fans for Friday night’s match between the U.S. and Vietnam.

“The World Cup — no matter who's playing — you always get people,” he said.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club is opening the gates of Highmark Stadium to the public for a free showing of the U.S. women’s team’s second game on the big screen next Wednesday. Teams from local colleges including the University of Pittsburgh and Robert Morris University will join the watch party as well.

Matt Gruba, the team’s director of communications, said he hopes the World Cup will spark more people’s interest in the sport, though he notes its popularity has been steadily growing for years. At the Riverhounds’ own game on July 26, Gruba expects about 4,000 attendees — most of whom he thinks will stick around for the women’s World Cup match later that night.

“Every time a World Cup rolls around, whether it's the women's or the men's side, you see the interest spark up again. And it just feels like the snowball keeps rolling, keeps getting bigger,” he said.

Both games are ones to watch for the teams. The Riverhounds are currently infirst place in the United Soccer League’s east conference headed into their match against Indianapolis’ Indy Eleven. And the U.S. women’s team will face off against the Netherlands, whom they defeated in the 2019 final.

Even with the increased appetite for soccer in Pittsburgh, finding a place to watch the U.S.’s Aug. 1 game against Portugal will likely be difficult. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 a.m. EDT — past the time Pennsylvania bars can legally have patrons in their buildings. Some, including Two Frays Brewery in Garfield, will play a rerun of the match later that day.

Bars and restaurants carrying many of the U.S. games include:

