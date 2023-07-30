© 2023 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

1,000+ miles down, 1,000+ to go; time for ice cream on the Appalachian Trail

By Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Published July 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hikers dig into half-gallon containers of ice cream around a picnic table.
1 of 5  — Half-gallon-AT-32-1373x1080.jpg
Hikers dig into the half-gallon challenge at the Pine Grove Furnace store on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Jeremy Long / WITF
Andrew "Magic Falcon" Chang picks out his ice cream for the half-gallon challenge.
2 of 5  — Half-gallon-AT-31.jpg
Andrew "Magic Falcon" Chang, 40, of New York City, picks out his ice cream for the half-gallon challenge at the Pine Grove Furnace store on Tuesday, July 19, 2023.
Jeremy Long / WITF
An Appalachian Trail hiker's pack sits at the Pine Grove Furnace store.
3 of 5  — Half-gallon-AT-9.jpg
An Appalachian Trail hiker's pack sits at the Pine Grove Furnace store on Tuesday, July 19, 2023.
Jeremy Long / WITF
A commemorative wooden spoon reading "Member of half gallon club."
4 of 5  — Half-gallon-AT-19.jpg
Hikers who complete the half gallon challenge at the Pine Grove Furnace store get a commemorative wooden spoon.
Jeremy Long / WITF
Photos of Appalachian Trail hikers who completed the half-gallon challenge are displayed at the Pine Grove Furnace store.
5 of 5  — Half-gallon-AT-47-cropped.png
Photos of Appalachian Trail hikers who completed the half-gallon challenge are displayed at the Pine Grove Furnace store on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Jeremy Long / WITF

Of the few thousand people who attempt to through-hike the more than 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail each year, only about a quarter finish.

So, reaching the halfway point, which roughly falls in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County, is a cause for celebration.

Through-hikers mark their accomplishment with yet another challenge — eating a half gallon of ice cream in one sitting.

WITF caught up with a few hikers taking part in the trail tradition.

Neil “Happy Feet” Postal, 24, of Virginia Beach, Virginia taught motorcycle safety courses before starting on the trail. Postal said they had very little hiking experience before setting out on the 6-month trip.

Andrew “Magic Falcon” Chang, 40, is a chef from New York City. He said there was one “smart choice” of ice cream flavor to attempt the half-gallon challenge.

Yvette “Milkweed” Furnia, 36, of Orange County, New York is a former science teacher and fourth generation egg farmer. She said she was first inspired to hike the trail while in college.

Alan “Legoman” Dwyer, 36, works in IT for the New Hampshire Air National Guard. For his ice cream flavor, he chose a taste of home — maple walnut.

Read more from our partners, WITF.

Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
