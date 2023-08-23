What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 25-27

Celebrate at Disability Pride Pittsburgh, catch a documentary about Pink Floyd or see a local showcase for queer performance art. Here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend:

Whimsical women on the stage

In “Lettice & Lovage,” a free-spirited tour guide at an English country house leans into her invented stories about the place … until a decidedly less whimsical woman from the Preservation Trust calls her on it. Peter Shaffer’s beloved 1987 comedy is onstage in a new production from South Park Theatre. It runs Thu., Aug. 24, through Sept. 9.

Disability Pride Pittsburgh

Disability Pride Pittsburgh is a day-long festival presented by Disability Pride PA and Oakland for All. The program at Schenley Plaza includes talks, comedy by local favorite Gab Bonesso, and live music by touring vocalist Ryan Gilfillian (brother of Devon), rock band The Elemental, and neo-soul group Soul Raydio. There’s also art, accessible games and other activities, vendors, and even a sensory-friendly chill zone. The free event takes place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 28.

Celebrate queer performance art

It’s year 9 of TQ Live!, a local showcase for queer performance art. The event at the Carnegie Museum of Art features Brooklyn-based performance artist Arewá Basit, local drag king Agni Paradise, trans showgirl Dynasty, singer-songwriters lys scott and Jiggy Draco, dance duo Simon Phillips x AJ Libert, Jasmine Hearn x Bekezela Mguni, and a DJ dance party with HUNY XO. It takes place 7-11:45 p.m. Sat., Aug. 26.

Discover more about Pink Floyd

A new documentary about the late Syd Barrett questions the long-standing myth that the key force behind early Pink Floyd was some kind of acid casualty. “Have You Got It Yet?” draws on interviews with band members, others in the group’s inner circle, Barrett’s lovers and more to explore his visionary talent and personal struggles. The film gets three more local theatrical screenings at the Harris Theater, Sat., Aug. 26, and Sept. 2 and 6.

Music on the Bluff: Chopin and Schumann

Duquesne University’s Mary Pappert School of Music continues its long-running Music on the Bluff series with a four-concert festival of music by Chopin and Schumann. The program of solo piano and chamber music is performed by French hornist Mark Houghton, pianists Cynthia Raim and David Allen Wehr, and cellists Adam Liu and Anne Martindale Williams. It takes place 3 p.m. Sun., Aug. 27, in the school’s PNC Recital Hall.

Memories & Inspiration at the August Wilson Center

It’s the final days for “Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The touring show samples works amassed by the Atlanta couple, and includes 67 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures by the likes of Romare Bearden, Beverly Buchanan, and Gordon Parks. The exhibit continues through Sept. 1, and admission is free.