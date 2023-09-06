What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 8-10

Catch a production of "Cleopatra & Antony" in the park, watch the ReelAbilities Pittsburgh festival or explore a new exhibit about the impact of climate change — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

"Eternity was in our lips and in our eyes"

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks continues its 19th-season-opening production of “Cleopatra & Antony.” Note the transposed names: This is an all-female show, with Callee Miles as Cleopatra and Harper York as Mark Antony. There are 2 p.m. performances Sat., Sept. 9, and Sun., Sept. 10, at Highland Park. Seven more performances continue through Oct. 1 in Westinghouse Park, Schenley Plaza, the Frick North Lawn at Clayton House, and Frick Park. Admission is free.

ReelAbilities film festival

The ReelAbilities Pittsburgh festival returns with short and feature-length films about the lives of people with disabilities. There are three nights of in-person screenings at Downtown’s Pittsburgh Playhouse, while additional films screen online. The festival runs Thu., Sept. 7, through Sept. 13.

Rad times at RADical Days

The Allegheny Regional Asset District’s annual RADical Days lineup of free events and experiences begins Fri., Sept. 8. For the next 40 days (through Oct. 17), on selected dates, check out attractions across the county including Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens (Sept. 8), live jazz at Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild (Sept. 9), and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh (Sept. 10). A complete calendar is here.

Climate change's impact in new exhibit

Four artists explore the impact of climate change in a new exhibit at Contemporary Craft. “Climate Awakening: Crafting a Sustainable Future” features artists using everything from ceramics to discarded athletic shoes to evoke a world of urban heat islands, flash floods and severe weather. The show opens with a free reception Fri., Sept. 8, at the gallery, in Upper Lawrenceville.

Carmen Lundy at the New Hazlett

Acclaimed jazz vocalist Carmen Lundy visits the New Hazlett Theater courtesy of Kente Arts Alliance. Both her previous solo album, “Modern Ancestors,” and her most recent, “Fade to Black,” were Grammy nominees for best jazz vocal album. The show is Sat., Sept. 9.