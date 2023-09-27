What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

Play your favorite arcade game at the Pittsburgh Gaming Expo, grab a new book at the Pittsburgh International Literary Festival or check out "tick, tick...BOOM!' Downtown — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Before "Rent," there was "tick, tick...BOOM!"

The CLO Cabaret’s production of “tick, tick…BOOM!” continues. The acclaimed autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson (“Rent”) tells the story of a young composer’s struggle to find success on Broadway circa 1990. There are six shows weekly Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 22, and it’s the first production staged in the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater.

Celebrate the region's Hispanic community

Hispanic Heritage Month continues Sat., Sept. 30, with the Hispanic Heritage Community Festival and Concert. The Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event includes a daylong showcase of crafts, food and art at Heinz History Center and the Dia de Bomba y Plena, a celebration of Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit, at the Clemente Museum. The day’s events will be followed by an evening concert from internationally touring Puerto Rican rapper Farruko, who’ll be the first Latino artist to headline at PPG Paints Arena.

Try your hand at more than 100 arcade and pinball games

The Pittsburgh Gaming Expo returns this weekend. The two-day event at the Monroeville Convention Center includes a big freeplay arcade with more than 100 arcade and pinball games; the Video Game Console Lounge; tournaments for pinball and fighting games; a freeplay board game library; exhibitors; and live music. The Expo runs Sat., Sept. 30, and Sun., Oct. 1.

City of Asylum's Pittsburgh International Literary Festival

The Pittsburgh International Literary Festival returns for its third year. The City of Asylum Pittsburgh fest explores “themes of identity and marginalization” in 17 programs featuring more than 50 writers and artists from 20 countries. Topics range from the translation of indigenous writing to international queer experiences. The in-person and virtual events at Alphabet City begin Sat., Sept. 30, with a keynote from acclaimed Nigerian-born British poet and novelist Ben Okri, and continue through Oct. 15.

Scraps to art

For two years, artists Nicole Czapinski and Centa Schumacher sent materials, texts, and scraps back and forth to each other, each in turn altering or adding to the work until it was done. One result of the collaboration is “Cutting Hole for Eyes,” an exhibit of 23 of their works. The opening reception at Associated Artists of Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville gallery is Sat., Sept. 30.

"Poverty, by America"

Matthew Desmond’s new book “Poverty, by America” is drawing accolades for challenging preconceptions about why so many Americans are poor and what we can do about it. The Princeton sociologist explores how the privileged keep poor people poor, and how we can change. He visits the Carnegie Lecture Hall for a Mon., Oct. 2, talk courtesy of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures.