What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 6-8

Listen to a talk from a best-selling children's author, check out a patterned glass exhibit or watch the Thriller Picture Show — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Adventures with a girl and 'The Skull'

A little girl and her pal — a human skull — are the protagonists of “The Skull,” an adventure story that’s the latest from best-selling children’s book author and illustrator Jon Klassen (“I Want My Hat Back”). Klassen visits Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ Words & Pictures series at 6 p.m. Thu., Oct. 5. The event, at Carnegie Lecture Hall, is free courtesy of the Allegheny Regional Asset District’s RAD Days.

The age-old practice of making patterned glass

Six artists from around the world put their own contemporary twists on the age-old practice of creating patterned glass in the new exhibit at the Pittsburgh Glass Center. “This is Becoming a Pattern” features artists from the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. It opens Fri., Oct. 6, with a free reception as part of that night’s Unblurred art crawl on Penn Avenue.

'You and Me and the End of the World'

Pittsburgh-based artist and director Pria Dahiya visits the Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Freshworks performance series with “You and Me and the End of the World.” It’s described as a “play-adjacent performance project” that “explores the relationship between alienation, desire, mortality and the internet.” There are two performances at the Alloy Studios, 7:30 p.m. nightly Fri., Oct. 6, and Sat., Oct. 7.

'The Red Dress'

From Peru to Vietnam, from Namibia to India, and from Wales to Iraq and Kyrgyzstan, some 380 artists from 51 countries contributed to “The Red Dress.” This collaborative embroidery project allowed women around the world, many living in poverty, to tell their stories through embroidery. In its full-skirted glory, it’s toured the globe since 2009, and it visits Pittsburgh on Sat., Oct. 7. The Frick Art Museum exhibit runs through Jan. 28.

Spooks and scares at the Thriller Picture Show

The Thriller Picture Show returns for its second year. The Pittsburgh Moving Picture Festival event, at Sewickley’s Lindsay Theater, features rare screenings of George A. Romero’s 1985 zombie film “Day of the Dead” and his 1973 science-fiction thriller “The Crazies.” The three days of films, Sat., Oct. 7, to Mon., Oct. 9, also includes a selection of indie horror, science fiction and dark comedy features and shorts from around the world.

'The Bluegrass Mile'

Mark Clayton Southers continues his ambitious run of plays about Black life in 19th-century America with “The Bluegrass Mile.” Southers’ Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Co. stages this new drama about Black jockeys preparing for a big race in 1899. Southers directs the premiere production at the Madison Arts Center, in the Hill District. The show opens Sat., Oct. 7, and runs through Oct. 29.