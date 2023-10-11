What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 13-15

Watch a Gilbert & Sullivan classic, check out the Brazilian contemporary dance theater company Grupo Corpo or visit the Allentown Night Market — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Black liberation and spirituality after colonialism

Three new exhibitions at Pitt’s University Art Gallery highlight Caribbean and Latinx art and culture: “The Kingdom of this World Reimagined,” a group show inspired by Alejo Carpentier’s 1949 book about Black liberation and spirituality after colonialism; “Agua Firme,” iliana emilia García and Scherezade García’s multimedia look at how maritime culture shaped Las Americas; and the poster survey “Printing Culture: Gráfica de Puerto Rico, 1958-1963.” The shows in Pitt’s Frick Fine Arts Building open with a reception Thu., Oct. 12.

Gilbert & Sullivan's 'Iolanthe'

The Pittsburgh Savoyards continue their 86th season with “Iolanthe,” Gilbert & Sullivan’s satiric fantasia that puts the world of immortal fairies into conflict with the rather more hidebound world of British Parliamentary peers. (The conflict, of course, is over love.) The musical gets six performances Fri., Oct. 13, through Oct. 22, at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, in Carnegie.

The Barber of Seville

Rosina is charming, Count Almaviva is smitten, and Figaro is the conniving barber trying to get them together in Rossini’s comically romantic “The Barber of Seville.” More than 200 years since its debut, it remains among the world’s most popular operas. Pittsburgh Opera opens its season with four shows at the Benedum Center, Fri., Oct. 14, Tue., Oct. 17, and Oct. 20 and 22.

Brazilian dance at the Byham

Brazilian contemporary dance theater company Grupo Corpo visits with two works from its repertoire. “Gil Refazendo” is inspired by and set to the music of Gilberto Gil, a godfather of Brazilian music whose eclectic style ranges from samba and African music to reggae and rock. And “Gira” evokes the world of Afro-Brazilian religions. The show is Sat., Oct. 14, at the Byham Theater.

Head to the hilltop

The Allentown Night Market is a chance to explore one of Pittsburgh’s too-often-overlooked neighborhoods. The biannual event fills the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue with live music, circus-sideshow acts (like Camille Zamboni The Bendable Girl), artisans and crafters, food and drink vendors and more. There’s even a free shuttle from 21st and Josephine, in the South Side Flats. The Sat., Oct. 14, event is sponsored by the Hilltop Alliance and The Weeping Glass curiosity shop.

Let's do the Time Warp again!

Why a 48th-anniversary tour of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”? Better to ask “why not?” The 1975 movie musical that defines “cult classic” is circling the country. In Pittsburgh, a live shadow cast is joined for the Tue., Oct. 17, screening by Barry Bostwick, a.k.a. The original Brad Majors. Needless to say, audience participation and a costume contest round out this evening at the Byham Theater.