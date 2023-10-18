What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 20-22

Enjoy a classic Edgar Allen Poe play, check out the International Day Parade and take a trip on the Titanic at the Carnegie Science Center — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Edgar Allan Poe at the O'Reilly

Western Pennsylvania native Alec Silberblatt writes plays set in working-class Pittsburgh, accent and all. In his latest, he teams with Pittsburgh Public Theater to createan immersive, Pittsburgh-set adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story “A Tell-Tale Heart.” The macabre one-man show is staged for an intimate audience of 45 in a specially redesigned space beneath the stage of the O’Reilly Theater, if that gives you some idea. The first performance is Thu., Oct. 19, and it runs through Nov. 19.

Join the International Day Parade

Pittsburgh has long been home to both recent immigrants from many nations and people claiming ancestry the world over. The City of Pittsburgh celebrates with its International Day Parade and festival. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat., Oct. 21, Market Square will be filled with food, music and exhibitions from diverse cultures. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Fourth Avenue and Grant.

The Titanic maiden voyage

The touring show “TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition” is immersive, but thankfully in the theatrical rather than literal sense. Visitors assume the role of passengers on the ship’s maiden voyage to view some 150 genuine artifacts recovered from the floor of the North Atlantic, from jewelry and au gratin dishes to a telegraph mechanism. See full-scale room recreations and more at the exhibit’s Carnegie Science Center stop from Sat., Oct. 21, through April 15.

'Ternion' at the New Hazlett

Confluence Ballet Company, which works to create dance free from the bounds of racial inequity and body-type stigmas, opens its third season. “Ternion” features three new works, by local choreographers Kaila Carter, Kassi Tiedjens and Michia Carmack. The performance is Sat., Oct. 21, at the New Hazlett Theater.

How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

Ancient Rome remains a touchstone for our understanding of civilization, and few historians have done more to illuminate it than Mary Beard. The classicist visits Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures on the heels of her latest book, “Emperor of Rome,” which explores what it meant to be a Roman emperor and one of his subjects, too. Seats at Beard’s Mon., Oct. 23, talk at Carnegie Lecture Hall are sold out, but tickets for the streaming event remain available.

'WILD' visits Pittsburgh

The Black Iris Project, a nationally touring, New York City-based troupe for Black ballet dancers, visits Pittsburgh. The company will perform “WILD,” an evening-length ballet that seeks to amplify the voices of youths impacted by the juvenile-justice system. The show is Wed., Oct. 25, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.