Regional Asset District seeks comment on record 2024 budget

The Allegheny Regional Asset District is accepting public comment on its proposed budget for next year.

The RAD board meets Thu., Oct. 26, to hear comments on the spending plan, which at $134.9 million would be the group’s largest ever.

RAD distributes revenues from Allegheny County’s 1% sales tax. Half of the receipts are redistributed to the county’s 128 municipalities for tax relief. Of the other half, nearly two-thirds goes to public parks and libraries. Most of the rest is split between paying down debt on stadiums and supporting arts and culture groups, of which RAD is a major funder.

A copy of the proposed budget is here.

Some of the biggest recipients include the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

RAD also helps fund Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

The RAD board meets to hear in-person comments from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday in Downtown’s Koppers Building Conference Center.

Comments will be accepted through Nov. 30, when the board takes its final vote on the budget. More information on how to submit comments is here.

Editor's note: WESA's sister station WYEP receives funding from RAD.