What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 24-26

Lace up you skates and head to the ice, listen to famed violinist Joshua Bell perform with the Pittsburgh Symphony or check out "The Life and Death of Harry Houdini" — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Outdoors

Now that temps have finally dropped to normal seasonal levels, it’s time for the North and South Park ice rinks. Opening day is Fri., Nov. 24, with skate times set for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays through Sundays through mid-March. Each day hosts between one and four daily sessions, and admission for Allegheny County residents is just $5. More information is here.

Stage

Starting this week, you can go all Austen for the holidays with “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.” Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s play catches up with the Bennets, Darcys and Bingleys two years after “Pride and Prejudice” wraps. The romantic comedy debuted in 2016 and has been a favorite at regional theaters since. The first performance of City Theatre’s new production is Sat., Nov. 25, and it runs through Dec. 17.

Music

The Kelly Strayhorn Theater honors its namesakes, local products (Gene) Kelly and (Billy) Strayhorn, with the 16th annual Suite Life. The evening features live performances of Strayhorn songs and visuals evoking Kelly’s dancing. The band features luminaries including Alton Merrell (piano), Dwayne Dolphin (bass), James Johnson III (drums) and Colter Harper (guitar), with vocalists Joshua Banbury, kelsey jumper and Treasure Treasure. If you’re feeling swanky, it’s preceded by a VIP reception.

Famed violinist Joshua Bell joins the Pittsburgh Symphony for a special concert highlighting Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh, the local incarnation of the international group commemorating musical instruments owned by Jews before and during the Holocaust. The Sat., Nov. 25, program at Heinz Hall includes the world premiere of a PSO commission, Boris Pigovat’s “Yizkor,” as well as works by Bloch, Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Post-concert, there’s a talk by Bell, music director Manfred Honeck and Violins of Hope founder Avshi Weinstein.

Magic

Internationally touring Pittsburgh-born magician Lee Terbosic continues his special Liberty Magic engagement “The Life and Death of Harry Houdini.” In this combination lecture, demonstration, and Q&A, the Houdini expert explores the legacy, and mysterious death nearly a century ago, of the legendary magician and daredevil. A handful of tickets remain for performances of this show, which continue through Dec. 3.