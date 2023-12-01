Mildred Miller Posvar, singer and founder of Opera Theater of Pittsburgh, dies at 98

Mildred Miller Posvar, a longtime leading lady of Pittsburgh’s opera scene, has died.

Posvar, who died Wednesday at age 98, was born in Cleveland, in 1924. She spent more than 20 years as a featured mezzo-soprano at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, specializing in male “pants” roles. She also performed at opera houses around the U.S. and overseas.

In 1967, she and her husband, Wesley Posvar, moved to Pittsburgh when he was appointed president of the University of Pittsburgh. He would later serve for a quarter-century as Pitt's chancellor.

In 1978, she founded the Opera Theater of Pittsburgh and served as its artistic director until 1999. (The group continues operations today as Pittsburgh Festival Opera.)

Posvar was also known locally as a vocal coach and teacher at the Carnegie Mellon School of Music. She gave master classes internationally, and retired only in 2021, said her daughter Lisa Posvar Rossi.