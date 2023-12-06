What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 8-10

Check out a dance troupe perform "SUPERCELL," shop at the Winter Artists' Market or watch the city's LGBTQIA chorus sing holiday favorites — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Stage

Yan Pang, a Pittsburgh-based composer born in China, explores the immigrant experience in “One-Log Bridge.” The opera-theater work is a one-act blending Chinese and Western operatic traditions — from break-dancing to Sichuan opera — as the protagonist comes to study music in contemporary America. The cast of 10 takes the stage for three performances at the New Hazlett Theater, Thu., Dec. 7, and Fri., Dec. 8.

Dance

Remember “supercells?” They’re a type of highly destructive thunderstorm that climate change is making more common. “SUPERCELL” is also the title of the latest from adventuresome Pittsburgh dance troupe slowdanger. The evening-length multidisciplinary work for a cast of five explores “the brewing, breaking, and fallout of a world-altering climate event.” There are two performances at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Fri., Dec. 8, and Sat., Dec. 9.

Market

Holiday shopping needn’t be last-minute, nor the gifts sourced from far away. Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media’s Winter Artists’ Market features handcrafted glassworks, paintings, prints, ceramics and more by 30 local artist vendors. There are also make-and-take activities in PCA&M’s screenprinting and jewelry studios, and even snacks and cocktails for sale. The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Dec. 9.

Music

The Renaissance City Choir is the region’s only LGBTQIA chorus, and its signature events include its long-running holiday concert. This year’s incarnation, “Fire and Ice,” ranges from “Sleigh Ride” and “Let It Snow” to the Chanukah tune “Eight Days of Light” and “Solstice Song.” The performance is Sat., Dec. 9, at East Liberty Presbyterian Church.

Film

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh Sound + Image aced its Kickstarter to restore “Spang’s First Century,” a 72-minute silent film Etna-based steel-pipe-maker Spang Chalfant & Company made in 1923 to honor its history. Now comes the premiere, complete with 100-year-old footage of Pittsburgh, the factory and the company’s workers. Thursday’s screening at the Harris Theater is sold out, but tickets remain for Sun., Dec. 10, featuring a new 35mm print and a newly commissioned score by local artists including INEZ, Bryce Rabideau and Margaret Cox.

Music

New York City’s acclaimed Junction Trio visits Pittsburgh. Chamber Music Pittsburgh welcomes violinist Stefan Jackiw, pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell to Point Park University’s PNC Theatre to perform works by Beethoven, Charles Ives, and contemporary composer Amy Williams. The show is Mon., Dec. 11.