What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 22-24

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
Performers on a stage pose while one does a split in the air.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" continues at the Benedum Center through Dec. 28.

Tune into Kevin Gavin's All Request Christmas Show, enjoy "A Musical Christmas Carol" or see "The Nutcracker" downtown — here's what to do this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Music

Though he’s no longer with WESA, longtime host Kevin Gavin is continuing one signature on-air tradition elsewhere on the dial. On Fri., Dec. 22, he’ll broadcast his 47th annual All Request Christmas Show live from the Pittsburgh Media Hub in Downtown’s Benedum Trees Building. Courtesy of City Cast Pittsburgh, the show runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on WZUM AM 1550 and 101.1 FM and streaming at wzum.org.

Stage

It’s the final week to catch the Pittsburgh CLO’s 32nd annual staging of “A Musical Christmas Carol,” starring two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Scrooge. Cerveris (also known for TV series like“The Gilded Age”) joins a largely local cast for seven more performances at the Byham Theater through Sat., Dec. 23.

Dance

With the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Nutcracker Prince and the wily Rat King all dancing to the famous Tchaikovsky score, “The Nutcracker” is an enduring holiday tradition — especially in Pittsburgh, where the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s long-running proprietary staging opens in a grand house in early-20th-century Shadyside. Ten performances at the Benedum Center remain through Dec. 28, including the swan songs of veteran dancers Gabrielle Thurlow and Joseph Parr.

Visual Art

For some people, a space dedicated to art, food and books might sound like heaven. But at Brew House Arts, the exhibit is titled “Buttery Spread.” Emma Honcharski and Chas Wagner have curated what they call a “playful, exploratory” show of food-themed art that incorporates a food-themed reading room. “Buttery Spread” continues through Dec. 30 at the South Side gallery.

Magic

Pittsburgh-based Michael Misko combines comedy and sleight-of-hand in his show “I Laugh in the Face of Magic.” The world-touring magician is in the middle of a residency at Downtown’s Liberty Magic, with performances through Jan. 14.
