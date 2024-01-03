What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 5-7

Check out an exhibit of classically style landscapes to ghostly double-exposures, hear some incredible poems at Alphabet City or see a Bob Dylan-inspired musical play — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Photography

From classically styled landscapes to ghostly double-exposures and experiments in abstraction, Silver Eye Center for Photography’s Radial Survey Vol. 3 has a little something for everyone. Silver Eye’s biennial for emerging and mid-career photographic artists based within 300 miles of Pittsburgh features work by seven contributors. There’s just one more month to catch it: The show runs through Feb. 3.

Film

Both foodies and cinephiles can celebrate “Menus-Plaisirs: Les Troisgros.” The latest from singular, 94-year-old documentarian Frederick Wiseman is a deep dive into La Maison Troisgros, a three-star Michelin restaurant in rural France, that ranges from farm to table and beyond. The Harris Theater presents the film’s lone theatrical screenings here, with just four seatings, Sat., Jan. 6, through Sun., Jan. 14.

Poetry

The Free Association Reading Series kicks off 2024 at Alphabet City. The Sun., Jan. 7, installment features poets Inga Lea Schmidt and Romella Kitchens, journalist Derek Maiolo, and short-story writer Chauna Craig. The monthly series is curated by Pat Hart and Marc Nieson.

Stage

Critics raved about Conor McPherson’s musical play “Girl from the North Country,” and the Broadway production won a Tony. Now the show inspired by the songs of Bob Dylan, and set in Duluth, Minn., during the Great Depression, makes its Pittsburgh debut as part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s PNC Broadway series. Featuring new orchestrations of 20 Dylan tunes from the title track to “All Along the Watchtower” and “Forever Young,” it visits the Benedum Center for eight shows Tue., Jan. 9, through Sun., Jan. 14.