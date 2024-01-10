What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 12-14

Take a "Coastal Getaway" at the National Aviary, celebrate Black musical pioneers from Homestead or check out some magic Downtown — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Exhibit

The National Aviary has a new “Coastal Getaway.” Mariana fruit doves, crested wood partridges and even Malayan flying foxes are among the airborne tropical species visitors can learn about in this seasonal attraction, which includes interactive play spaces and talks by in-house experts. The Coastal Getaway, which is included with general admission, continues through the end of May.

Film

The underappreciated art of the short film gets some love at the 2nd Annual Wick Monet International Film Festival, at the Harris Theater. On Sat., Jan. 13, the one-day showcase includes separate programs at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., each featuring between nine and 12 different shorts from around the world (though the 6 p.m. program spotlights work from Pittsburgh). All films are 40 minutes or less.

Music

Black musical pioneers from Homestead are honored in a pre-Martin Luther King Day program at Park Place AME Church. Music & Memories honors the work of National Negro Opera Company founder Mary Cardwell Dawson, Park Place choir founder Catherine Cardwell Gardner, and composer and arranger Jester Hairston. Local singers and instrumentalists perform. The 10 a.m. program, followed by brunch, is organized by Park Place Ministries and the Battle of Homestead Foundation.

Festival

On Mon., Jan. 15, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater hosts two separate programs celebrating Martin Luther King Day. At noon, the landmark theater’s annual MLK community event includes family-friendly activities and performances by the likes of the Hill Dance Academy Theatre and vocalist Jacquea Mae. That evening, it’s the 17th annual Let Freedom Sing concert, featuring Pittsburgh’s Heritage Gospel Chorale and the MLK Festival Choir, with vocal soloist Anqwenique. Admission to both events is “pay what moves you.”

Books

Alex Michaelides, author of the best-selling thriller “The Fury,” visits Carnegie Lecture Hall courtesy of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures. The book tells the story of a murder that happens on a trip to a private Greek island by a reclusive movie star and her celebrity pals. Michaelides speaks Tue., Jan. 16.

Magic

Nationally known magician and comedian Derek Hughes returns to Liberty Magic. Hughes has performed on Comedy Central and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and even in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” He brings his hit show “Bag of Tricks” Downtown for a run of shows Wed., Jan. 17, through Feb. 4.