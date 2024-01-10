Schenley Park Skating Rink will remain closed through season, to reopen next winter

Construction setbacks will delay the reopening of the Schenley Park Skating Rink through April 2024. The rink will reopen in time for the 2024-25 skating season.

Renovations for the rink’s chiller system, which followed a 2019 renovation project, began in late spring of 2023. They were initially set to finish in November, but got pushed to the end of January by the city. Several new setbacks have further delayed the project, including a broken pipe which slowed demolition and delayed the installation of new piping.

The city also said the delay was necessary to allow more time to install ammonia systems and ventilation, a safety concern.

“While we know this is disappointing, we want to let Pittsburgh know that the high quality of work being done and the steps being taken to ensure this project is done in the safest manner so we can continue to provide skating for years to come,” CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas said in a Monday press release.

Until the reopening, CitiParks still intends to host its two annual skating traditions, with modifications.

Instead of the traditional Mascot Skate, CitiParks will host a Mascot Madness event at the Schenley Rink facility on Feb. 10. The event will feature meet-and-greets with Pittsburgh mascots, game, prizes, face painting, ice sculptures and more.

Valentines on Ice, normally held at Schenley Park, will now take place at Hunt Armory Seasonal Ice Rink on Feb. 14. It will include chocolates, raffles and more.