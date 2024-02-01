© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The first gorilla born at the Pittsburgh Zoo dies

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST
Mrithi the gorilla
PaulSelvaggio(c)))
/
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
Mrithi was born in 1992 and sired four offspring.

Mrithi, the first gorilla born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium and a visitor favorite, has died, the zoo announced Thursday.

Mrithi – the name means “prince” in Swahili – was born in 1992 to parents Mimbo and Zakula. He matured into a silverback and since 2013 had sired four offspring, including Ivan, Frank, Bo and Charlotte.

“Mrithi was a wonderful father and played often with his boys,” said assistant mammal curator Karen Vacco. She said he also enjoyed rolling in the pool in his enclosure and then tumbling in the grass to dry off.

More recently, said the zoo in a statement, Mrithi began having mobility problems. After a “sudden decline” this week, he died Thursday during “an anesthetic procedure” to look into suspected spinal issues.

The zoo noted that western lowland gorilla are listed as critically endangered in their native habitat in the forests of Africa’s Congo Basin, and in the wild have a lifespan of 30 to 40 years.
Arts, Sports & Culture
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
See stories by Bill O'Driscoll
Load More