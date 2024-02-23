Barrett Elementary School students celebrate Black History Month with living interactive museum

For Black History Month, students at Barrett Elementary School experienced an interactive museum, featuring live actors portraying historical figures, traditional music and storytelling.

First-graders try their hands at traditional African drumming at Barrett Elementary School.

Wendoll Slade, a 12th-grader at Steel Valley Senior High School, portrays rapper and singer Juice WRLD as part of Barrett Elementary School's Black History Month celebration. Slade says he's been portraying the musician for the past three years.

A first-grader at Barrett Elementary School prepares to show off his drumming skills in front of his classmates while wearing a T-shirt honoring the Homestead Grays, considered one of the best Negro League baseball teams (and named for the borough in which the student attends school).

Throughout the hallways of Barrett Elementary School, posters and other artwork are displayed to recognize the accomplishments of Black people throughout American history.

First-graders at Barrett Elementary School in Homestead, Pa. were given traditional African instruments as part of the Black History Month celebration.

Artwork by Wendoll Slade, a 12th-grader at Steel Valley Senior High School, depicts the singer and rapper Juice WRLD. Slade portrays the musician for the annual Black History Month celebration, answering questions from young students and giving facts about Juice WRLD's life.

Musicians showcase traditional African drumming to a group of elementary school students.

Elementary students at Barrett were taken through various exhibits Thursday afternoon, including African sculpture, significant Black scientists and artists, and political figures.

Shatyra Parker (left) and Pe'Shince McCarrell (right), both 12th-graders at Steel Valley Senior High School, portray characters from Marvel's "Black Panther" franchise.

Traditional cuisine is shared with students as part of Barrett Elementary School's Black History Month celebration.

An actor portrays Phillis Wheatley, considered to be the first African American author of a published book of poetry. Students were encouraged to push a "button" (a poster with a handprint on it), which prompted the actors to talk about the lives of the historical figures they portrayed.

