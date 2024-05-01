Allegheny County announces free summer concert series

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, acclaimed singer-songwriters Patty Griffin and James McMurtry, and an all-star Pittsburgh tribute to David Bowie are among the highlights of this year’s free Allegheny County summer concert series at South Park Amphitheater and Hartwood Acres.

The 28 shows, featuring both local and nationally touring acts, were announced Tuesday by County Executive Sara Innamorato.

The South Park shows begin May 31 with River City Brass. They also include Chicago blues legend Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials; the Pittsburgh Symphony; fan-favorite oldies cover band Summer of Love; emerging country star Brittney Spencer; Soul to Soul, with local legends the Billy Price Band and Bill Toms & Hard Rain; and Pittsburgh-based rock band Gene the Werewolf. All shows except the PSO’s are on Fridays.

At Hartwood Acres, the 14 Sunday evening shows begin with the Pittsburgh Opera on June 2. They also include local favorites Meeting of Important People and Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors; the PSO; funk legends the Bar-Kays; singer-songwriter Paula Cole; and jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker.

The series concludes Sept. 1 at Hartwood Acres with the 24th Allegheny County Music Festival, with two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris performing an evening of Bowies’s music backed by a 10-piece band featuring members of The Clarks.

Almost all the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. The lone exceptions are the two PSO shows, which start at 8:15 p.m.

A complete list follows:

South Park:

May 31: River City Brass

June 7: Joe Wodarek & 51 South (country)

June 14: Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

June 21: Django Festival Allstars (Django Reinhardt tribute)

June 29: PSO

July 5: Summer of Love

July 12: Soul to Soul

July 19: Brittney Spencer

July 26: Vertical Horizon (rock)

Aug. 2: Micky Dolenz

Aug. 9: The Dip (R&B/soul)

Aug. 16: James McMurtry

Aug. 23: Gene the Werewolf

Aug. 30: Tamburitzans

Hartwood Acres:

June 2: Pittsburgh Opera

June 9: Honky-Tonk Jukebox (local roots country)

June 16: Jeff Jimerson & Airborne (rock)

June 23: Meeting of Important People w/ Jim Donovan & The Sun King Warriors

June 30: PSO

July 7: The Bar-Kays

July 14: Patty Griffin

July 21: Paula Cole (singer-songwriter)

July 28: James Hunter (R&B/soul)

Aug. 4: Anees (R&B/hip hop)

Aug. 11: Matthew Whitaker

Aug. 18: MAGIC! (reggae)

Aug. 25: Pittsburgh Ballet

Sept. 1: Allegheny County Music Festival

More information is here.