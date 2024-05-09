City of Pittsburgh farmers markets prepare to open for the season

The City of Pittsburgh’s four farmers markets begin to open for the season this weekend.

The first to open is the Squirrel Hill market, with a special Mothers’ Day edition Sun., May 12. The Squirrel Hill market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at Beacon and Bartlett streets.

On May 24, the North Side market will open. It runs 3-7 p.m. Fridays in Allegheny Commons Park, at East Ohio and Cedar streets. New this year, the market will offer a beer garden, with live music, on the first Friday of each month.

Markets in Carrick (1529 Brownsville Road) and the East End (Liberty Green Park) open in mid-June.

CitiParks markets offer locally sourced fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods and more. All four markets accept SNAP benefits, credit and debit cards as part of Just Harvest’s Fresh Access program.

The markets all operate into late November, ending just before Thanksgiving.

More information is here.