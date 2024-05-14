100-year-old WWII veteran in State College writes memoir: 'It's not a book that glorifies war.'

Less than 1% of the Americans who served during World War II are still alive to tell their stories, according to The National World War II Museum.

A memoir coming out Tuesday details the life experiences of a 100-year-old World War II veteran living in State College.

John Homan flew 34 combat missions with the U.S. Army Eighth Air Force out of England in 1944. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, which recognizes acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement. But he doesn’t think of himself as a hero.

Regnery History Book cover of "Into the Cold Blue: My World War II Journeys with the Mighty Eighth Air Force." John Homan, a veteran living in State College, worked with Penn State Altoona history instructor Jared Frederick to write the memoir.

“I don't call myself one. There probably are some, but I don't call myself one," Homan said.

Homan worked with Jared Frederick, a Penn State Altoona history instructor, to write “Into the Cold Blue: My World War II Journeys with the Mighty Eighth Air Force.”

“It's not a book that glorifies war. It's just a straight fact history book. And it just so happens I had some missions that might be historic. That's one way to keep it alive," Homan said.

Homan dedicated the book to his great-grandson James, with a page in the book saying “learn from the past.” Homan said democracy is facing similar dangers today as it did in the 1940s. He encourages voters to stay educated on history and current events, like the war in Ukraine.

“Our democracy is really possibly in trouble with candidates who feel that a dictatorial government might be better," Homan said, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In his memoir, Homan said he’s angry with the insurrectionists who

"dared to undermine the way of life [he] fought to defend.”

Homan’s memoir comes out online and in print Tuesday. The book graphically details his experiences during the war, as Homan said he did not want to glorify what happened.

Copyright 2024 WPSU.