New music festival Sudden Little Thrills is abruptly canceled for 2024

A new Pittsburgh music festival has been canceled, according to organizers — less than a month after they announced it would draw a lineup of national acts to Hazelwood.

Sudden Little Thrills, the two-day festival originally slated for the first full weekend in September at Hazelwood Green, was announced on April 16.

But on Tuesday, organizers announced its cancelation in a brief statement and deleted posts about it from social media.

“We were excited to bring a new world-class music festival to Pittsburgh, however, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Sudden Little Thrills Festival will not take place in 2024. Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment,” C3 Presents, the festival’s producer, said in a statement posted to the event’s website.

C3 is responsible for other well-known music festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Festival.

As recently as the end of April, organizers were planning an ambitious event with three stages and a host of Pittsburgh-based and national acts including headliners SZA, The Killers, and Wiz Khalifa.

“We want to create something Pittsburgh can be proud of,” C3’s Brad Parker told WESA in a phone interview last month.

Spokespeople for C3 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.