What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 31-June 2

Take a trip to the Three Rivers Arts Festival, celebrate Pride festivities or watch the comedy "Fishy Woo Woo" — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Festival

The Three Rivers Arts Festival turns 65 with its customary 10 days of free music, visual art and more Downtown. Starting Fri., May 31, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust event, sponsored by Dollar Bank, hosts music headliners like Ben Folds and hip-hop pioneers Sugar Hill Gang & The Furious Five on its main stage, on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. The nearby artists market features more than 300 vendors, while the annual Juried Visual Art Exhibition, at SPACE gallery, highlights regional artists.

Festival

Pittsburgh Pride is back for its annual three-day celebration of all things LGBTQ+. The core of the festival includes Pride in the Park, two full days of music and drag in the North Side’s Allegheny Commons Park West. The Fri., May 31, headliners are the First Ladies of Disco, while on Sat., June 1, it’s Tamar Braxton. Saturday’s events also include the big Pride March, which begins at noon in the Strip District. It’s all capped by the Sun., June 2, Bloomfield Block Party, with more entertainment on Main Street.

Visual Art

A new group show at Contemporary Craft explores the themes of grief, mourning and the celebration of life. Thirteen artists, all from Pittsburgh or with strong regional ties, offer works in jewelry, ceramics, fiber art and more. Participating artists include Sue Amendolara, Dan Brockett, Cheryl Capezzuti, Katie Rearick and Hee Joo Yang. The exhibit opens with a reception Fri., May 31.

Theater

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Co. premieres the latest by one of Pittsburgh’s top emerging stage talents. “Fishy Woo Woo” is a comedy about a man whose friends try to protect him from secrets they uncover while helping him vacate the apartment he shared with his ex. Along with his leadership roles at Playwrights and City Theatre, playwright Monteze Freeland is also an accomplished performer and director. “Fishy Woo Woo” runs Fri., May 31, through June 15 at the Madison Arts Center, in the Hill District.

Music

Pittsburgh native and film star Jeff Goldblum makes one of his occasional visits to show off the piano skills he originally learned here as a kid. Goldblum returns for an evening of classic jazz, comedy banter and trivia questions as part of a brief East Coast tour with his eight-piece Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. The Sat., June 1, show is at the Benedum Center.

Music

Ukrainian-born, Pittsburgh-based pianist and music scholar Taras Filenko gives a concert this weekend to benefit his war-torn homeland. Filenko, accompanied by guests on clarinet, violin, piano and bandura, will perform music by Ukrainian composers from baroque to contemporary and provide commentary about Ukrainian culture. The Sun., June 2, show at Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild will benefit Brother’s Brother Foundation, which provides medical services and humanitarian relief in Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.