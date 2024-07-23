© 2024 90.5 WESA
Some elite women runners can't compete as females in the Olympics. A new podcast asks why.

90.5 WESA | By Susan Scott Peterson
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:38 PM EDT
An imaginative illustration of a Black woman running as grey waves grab onto her legs
Dani Pendergast for NPR
Illustration for the first episode of the podcast Tested.
Photo of Rose Eveleth laughing, wearing glasses and red shirt
Kayleigh Shawn
Rose Eveleth.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are on the horizon, and for the first time, new regulations announced by track and field authorities will prevent some women athletes from competing in the female category, unless they lower their bodies’ natural levels of testosterone.

Rose Eveleth is the host of the new podcast Tested, out now from NPR and the CBC. They spoke with 90.5 WESA's Susan Scott Peterson about two elite runners whose lives were dramatically altered by regulations affecting athletes with differences in sexual development, also known as DSD or intersex athletes, and how biological sex is not as clear-cut as we once believed.
Arts, Sports & Culture
Susan Scott Peterson
Susan Scott Peterson is an audio producer and writer whose journalism, radio and literary work have appeared with Vox Media, New Hampshire Public Radio, Allegheny Front, The Texas Observer and The Rumpus.
See stories by Susan Scott Peterson
