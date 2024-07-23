Some elite women runners can't compete as females in the Olympics. A new podcast asks why.

Kayleigh Shawn Rose Eveleth.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are on the horizon, and for the first time, new regulations announced by track and field authorities will prevent some women athletes from competing in the female category, unless they lower their bodies’ natural levels of testosterone.

Rose Eveleth is the host of the new podcast Tested, out now from NPR and the CBC. They spoke with 90.5 WESA's Susan Scott Peterson about two elite runners whose lives were dramatically altered by regulations affecting athletes with differences in sexual development, also known as DSD or intersex athletes, and how biological sex is not as clear-cut as we once believed.