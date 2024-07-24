What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (July 26-28)

Visit the Hill District Arts Festival, enjoy the colorful characters of "Seussical the Musical" or see some art at the summer Gallery Crawl — here's what to do this weekend.

Event

There are more new attractions than usual at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s summer Gallery Crawl. Along with new exhibits at Wood Street Galleries, 820 Liberty and the Trust Arts Education Center, Wood Street hosts a music-, video- and dance-filled release party for “DTR-007,” an album of locally sourced techno. And the outdoor Backyard at 8th and Penn unveils its latest look, with new furniture, lighting, artwork, live performances … and pickleball courts. The Crawl runs 5:30-9 p.m. Fri., July 26.

Dance

A full weekend of events mark the 20th anniversary of the Legacy Arts Project, an Africana-arts group whose roots date to the creation, in 1969, of Pitt’s Black-studies department. The festival doubles as the 12th Annual Dance Africa Pittsburgh, with dance and drumming performances Fri., July 26, through Sun., July 28, at the New Hazlett Theater. With a theme of “Heart to Heart,” the shows feature the work of 11 Pittsburgh-based choreographers honoring the African diaspora. There’s also an African marketplace and more.

Festival

The Homewood Community Health & Wellness Summit is the Community Empowerment Association’s annual event connecting people with health care providers and other resources addressing health problems disproportionately affecting the Black community. On Sat., July 27, the full day of events in and around CEA headquarters includes fitness activities, panel discussions, live music and DJs. It all begins early with a 3K run/walk honoring the memories of longtime YMCA leader Olivia E. Jones and Pittsburgh line-dance king Roland Ford.

Festival

Pittsburgh’s parade of summer festivals doesn’t slow down for late July. This weekend, the Hill District Arts Festival returns for two days of live entertainment, artmaking, kids’ activities and more on the 1800 block of Centre Avenue, courtesy of ACH Clear Pathways and Clean State E3. On Sat., July 27, the music headliner is the nationally touring Mary J. Blige tribute band Just Fine. On Sun., July 28, it’s hip-hop icon Doug E. Fresh.

Festival

Hark back to the 1970s, and the Mattress Factory’s freewheeling early days as an artist-centered DIY creative space, at the museum’s annual free Community Fest. “The Archives” spotlights films documenting that era, as well as other film and video from regional artists past and present. From 1-8 p.m. Sun., July 28, there’s free museum admission, screenings in the lobby, live music, art activities from the likes of Assemble and Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild, children’s theater and a DJ. Vendors include Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer and food and beverage sellers.

Stage

This year marks the 120th birthday of Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. Pittsburgh CLO celebrates with a run of “Seussical,” the popular Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty musical. The show, which debuted in 2000, tunefully incorporates dozens of Seussian characters, from Horton the Elephant to the Cat in the Hat. The CLO’s new production features Broadway veterans Beth Malone and Jacob Keith Watson. It receives seven performances at the Byham Theater, from Tue., July 30, through Sun., Aug. 4.