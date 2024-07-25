© 2024 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh's Downtown "Backyard" space to be open daily after makeover

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:33 AM EDT
People at work on an asphalt lot
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Staff and volunteers from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Better Block Foundation and Flyspace Productions work on the Backyard at 8th and Penn this week.

In June 2022, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust unveiled the Backyard at 8th and Penn, a new outdoor spot to host performances and other attractions Downtown as the city emerged from the pandemic lockdown.

The half-block blacktop lot stretching between Penn Avenue and Fort Duquesne Boulevard has since been used during First Night, the Three Rivers Arts Festival, and for concert series and other Trust productions in the Cultural District. Most of the rest of the time, it sat empty.

That’s about to change. The Trust, working with the Texas-based Better Block Foundation, is revamping the Giant Eagle Foundation-sponsored Backyard to become a full-time resource.

It’s adding benches, tables, and even hammocks for people to hang out at (or in), along with new lighting. A new mural on the asphalt incorporates lines for two pickleball courts. And three days a week, there’ll be scheduled activities, including pickleball on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a fashion-themed pop-up night market with live music every Wednesday.

“The point of this refresh is to kind of give it life 365 [days], seven days a week, for our Downtown community,” said James Hill, the Trust’s director of government affairs and District initiatives.

The upgraded space, located near the Benedum Center, will be unveiled Friday as part of the Trust’s summer Gallery Crawl.

Financial support for the upgrade came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. Other partners in the initiatives include the Pittsburgh Sports League, which is managing the pickleball activities, and the Pittsburgh Downtown Neighbors Alliance, which is organizing the night market.

Hill said the makeover was meant in part simply to refresh a faded paint job. It was also intended to complement other plans to enliven Downtown, including the Allegheny Conference’s June 2024 “vision plan” that proposed changes to the Downtown landscape including a new “civic space” near where 8th Street meets Fort Duquesne Boulevard and the Allegheny River.

“We really just view this as an opportunity for the public to come into the Backyard in a new way with the Cultural Trust and see how we can be better neighbors in our efforts to improve Downtown,” Hill said.

More information on the project is here.
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat.
