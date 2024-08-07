What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Aug. 9-11)

Check out a magic show Downtown, enjoy the beers and Barrel & Flow or watch a production of August Wilson's final play, "Radio Golf" — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend!

Magic

Nationally touring magician Henok Nagash begins a residency at Liberty Magic. The show “Meant to Be” showcases his sleight-of-hand, comedic and mentalist skills while exploring the everyday magic of chance encounters and unexplained phenomena and their effect on “dating, marriage, trust, journaling, and experiences with universal relatability.” Performances run Wed., Aug. 7, through Sept. 1.

Visual Art

Sudan-born, U.S.-based artist Azza El Siddique debuts her new installation at Mattress Factory. Inspired by ancient Egyptian and Nubian death traditions, El Siddique uses clay sculptures, steel architecture, 3D printing, video and more to explore “themes of mortality, science, mythology and spirituality.” There’s a free opening reception Fri., Aug. 9.

Festival

In its seventh year, Barrel & Flow remains a beer festival that’s about more than the beer. The event seeks “to utilize the brewing industry to connect opportunity, accessibility, and artistry in ways that celebrate and empower the Black community.” Some 35 Black-owned breweries from around the country team with other local and national breweries — and even some Pittsburgh celebrities — to showcase their own wares and dozens of collaboration brews. Live music, DJs, food vendors and an artisans’ market round out the day on Sat., Aug. 10, at The Stacks at 3 Crossings, in the Strip District.

Theater

“Radio Golf” was August Wilson’s final play. It’s also set later than all the rest, in 1990, when real estate developer Harmond Wilks finds his ambition to become Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor at odds with his community’s history and culture. Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Co.’s new production opens Sat., Aug. 10, and runs through Sept. 14. Most performances are outdoors, in the yard of the August Wilson House, with Saturday matinees at the Hill District’s Madison Arts Center.

Words

Nigerian-born writer Samuel Kọ́láwọlé visits City of Asylum on the heels of his debut novel. “The Road to the Salt Sea” explores the global migration crisis through the eyes of Able God, a well-educated but low-paid Nigerian hotel worker forced to flee the country in a danger-filled bid to reach Europe. Kọ́láwọlé, who now teaches at Penn State, visits Alphabet City at 3 p.m. Sun., Aug. 11. Admission is free.