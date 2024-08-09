WESA Talking Steelers: it doesn't count, but it's still football

Just like that, the 2024 NFL season is here. The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their quest Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Houston Texans.

Since preseason games don't show up in the standings, what should fans be watching for?

Jim Wexell writes for 247Sports.com and has covered the Steelers since 1995, and he joined WESA "All Things Considered" host Jeremy Scott.

Jeremy Scott: Jim, the biggest storyline this offseason the movement at quarterback. First it was landing former Russell Wilson, only to later trade for former first round pick Justin Fields. Now, Wilson is widely regarded as the week one starter, but head coach Mike Tomlin announced he will not play as he continues to recover from a calf injury. So, with Fields presumably getting the start, are there certain mechanics of Fields's game you'll be keeping an eye on?

Jim Wexell: Well, not that I'm a mechanics expert, a quarterback guru, but, his mechanics, his footwork. People tell me it was really bad last year in Chicago, and people are telling me it's improving greatly right now. And it coincides with his improvement as a passer at camp that I've seen. So, it's something to keep an eye on. And I talked to Justin. He said, yeah, he's been working at it and he's been getting better. And I said, which quarterback coach is doing this? The OC Arthur Smith, the quarterback coach? And he said, my own personal trainer. So his own personal quarterback coach, apparently he's been working with him more, vigorously, more strenuously, more detail. So people are saying it looks better and, I'll buy it because he does look like a better quarterback as camp has gone on.

Now, George Pickens is pretty firmly entrenched as the number one wide receiver on the depth chart. But beyond Pickens, it's a big question mark. So as we wait to see who lines up on the opposite side of Pickens, what kinds of factors should we be watching from the receiving corps and everybody who's not named George Pickens?

Well, you know, Brandon Aiyuk rumors are heating up, and, apparently the Steelers are interested and they're talking, but, nothing yet. As far as what they have in camp, Van Jefferson looks like the man. Van the man. It looks like a decent number two, a number two you can win with. So, he's the guy. Scotty Miller is getting more attention. Was singled out by Mike Tomlin at his press conference. So I think they like what he's doing. He's a tough, small guy who plays in the slot, returns punts, and he's a legitimate 4.34 guy. So he's got legit speed.

Preseason playcalling is usually pretty vanilla, with teams not wanting to put a whole lot on tape. But tonight marks offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's Steelers debut, and last year's offense was pretty painful to watch at times. So might we see a little more razzle dazzle tonight, with Smith looking to make a statement that there is something to get excited about with this year's offense?

Oh, that's an interesting take. I hadn't considered that. I don't know that he needs to get interest going. I think he's more of a meat and potatoes guy. He is going to do what he needs to do. And I don't know if that includes razzle dazzle or not, but I think you're going to see the basics. Two tight ends, two running backs, a lot of fullback, three tight ends, things like that. But also, you know, throwing a deep ball. You know, Wilson's not going to quarterback. Fields, it sounds like he's not going to play all that much. So now you're down to, you know, the stuff that's not too appetizing. Kyle Allen. And, the fourth, the camp arm. John Rhys Plumlee. Yeah. I kind of like Plumlee grit. Kyle Allen's getting tiring to watch it practice.

Turning to the defense, basically none of the stars are going to play. Coach Tomlin said TJ Watt, Cameron Hayward and Minkah Fitzpatrick all will not play. And the Steelers high-priced free agency signing this offseason, linebacker Patrick Queen, is also going to be inactive. So, what exactly is there to look forward to and look for on that side?

Well, I want to see some Donte Jackson. I want to see some DeShon Eliott. New guys. I want to see Payton Wilson, the coverage linebacker. I'm not real impressed with Payton Wilson's physicality, so I want to see some of that. Good coverage linebacker. But you know, when people hear he won the Butkus Award, he won the Bednarik Award, he's having a great camp. You're not going to see Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts type of thump in the run game. I'd like to see some. So that's what I'll be looking for from the rookie, Payton Wilson. The defensive line, you're going to see guys like Logan Lee. Of course, Keeanu Benton. I don't know that he's even going to play that much, but Logan Lee is a rookie. You know, [Isaiah] Loudermilk, some many other of the same names we've seen all along. And really, there's nobody past Logan Lee, so I want to see him. The two outside linebackers and, you know, on down the line in the fourth, quarter we'll see some guys vying for the practice squad that interest me. But it won't interest most.

Special teams rarely get talked about unless someone's making or missing a game-winning kick. But the NFL has, interestingly enough, unveiled some new kickoff rules for the season. Can you quickly sum those up?

Yeah. The kickoff happens at the regular spot, but the kick coverage people who will be running down to make the tackle will be placed on the other side of the field. They can't move until the ball is either caught or lands inside the 20. So, this will be less of a head start. Also potentially better returns. So you're, you're getting more explosiveness, more fun, but also safety, in theory, goes along with it. So, you're going to see, I think more running back type kick returners. I think that's where Cordarrelle Patterson becomes very intriguing. Jaylen Warren. But in this game I think you're going to see La'Mical Perine. Number 38, 220-pound back who has been really impressive, Jonathan Ward. Those are a couple running backs that are off the radar, really are still longshots, no matter how good they are. There's really not much of a roster spot for them unless they keep Cordarrelle Patterson on the injured list and squeeze one of these guys on as a third back. But those are the guys I look to be the kick returners. Bigger, heftier, bruising type of kick returners.