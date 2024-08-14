What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Aug. 16-18)

Flotsam River Circus floats to Pittsburgh, artist evokes plight of refugees and the C Street Brass bring its eclectic repertoire to the South Side — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Music

On its upcoming tour of European music festivals, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will visit nine cities, including Hamburg and Vienna, and welcome renowned guests like Yefim Bronfman and Anne-Sophie Mutter. But first, the PSO holds its big send-off concert at Heinz Hall. The Thu., Aug. 15, performance includes Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and features Bronfman on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

Circus

Each year, the Flotsam River Circus chooses a U.S. waterway to host its raft-borne tour of river towns, bringing live music, clowning, acrobatics and puppetry. This summer, with help from the nonprofit Riverlife, the DIY troupe is launching its 29-city, 940-mile Ohio River tour with three free, all-ages shows in Pittsburgh. The first is Fri., Aug. 16, on the Allegheny River side of Point State Park. Saturday’s show is in South Shore Riverfront Park, with a Sunday performance on the North Shore’s Great Lawn. All shows begin at 6 p.m.

Visual Art

The Frick Pittsburgh opens “Treasured Ornament: 10 Centuries of Islamic Art.” The exhibit spotlighting dozens of artfully crafted everyday objects from the Middle East — from fine glassware and metalwork to weaving and weaponry — was originally scheduled to open last fall, but the Frick postponed it after the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. The show’s been retooled with new signage and complementary programming. The first day is Sat., Aug. 17.

Visual Art

Pittsburgh artist Michael Fratangelo addresses the refugee crisis in the Mediterranean in a new exhibit at Sharpsburg’s Atithi Studios. In “Refugee,” six of Fratangelo’s large-scale paintings evoke the plight of the refugees who make the dangerous sea journey from North Africa. The free opening reception, on Sat., Aug. 17, will cultivate a fair-type atmosphere featuring refugee-centric nonprofits, food and music.

Music

C Street Brass brings its eclectic repertoire to Chamber Music Pittsburgh’s Just Summer Series. C Street Brass (whose spinoffs include fellow local faves Beauty Slap) plays everything from jazz standards and gospel to Argentinian tango. The five-piece visits the South Side’s informal outdoor Highline on the evening of Wed., Aug. 21.