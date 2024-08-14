Sounds of St. Vincent: players, fans opine on Steelers training camp

The 2024 edition of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp wraps up Wednesday at St. Vincent College, drawing to a close the 57th year the rolling hills of Latrobe have provided the backdrop for the preseason home of the Steelers.

The team invites 90 players to compete for 53 roster spots while they live on campus.

WESA's Jeremy Scott visited camp to gather perspectives from fans and players alike about what they like most — and least — about football in such a remote setting.

Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson — getting his first taste of Steelers training camp after coming to Pittsburgh from Denver in the offseason — talked about the bonding opportunities that come with having to live in a dormitory for three weeks, away from the comforts of home.

"We crawl on the porch out here late at night and laugh and play Uno," he said.

"We were having a great game of Uno for about an hour and a half the other day. The game just kept going... those moments are really special."