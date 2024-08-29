Wish a happy 50th birthday to Pittsburgh’s Point State Park fountain

It’s one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic features, bringing in roughly 1.8 million visitors each year and serving as the backdrop for marriage proposals, family photos and graduation celebrations — this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Point State Park fountain.

While there was no singing of “Happy Birthday” to the 150-foot water feature, politicians, nonprofit leaders and conservation advocates still happily commemorated the half-century-long presence of the fountain and its historic location.

The confluence of Pittsburgh’s rivers was an important place for Native Americans, who used the water for transportation and sustenance, and celebrated the rivers themselves. It then briefly became home to the British soldiers of Fort Prince George before being surrendered to the French to become Fort Duquesne in 1754.

The Frenchmen held the fort during the French and Indian War, but four years later, they burned their fort to the ground when news arrived that 6,000 British soldiers were on their way to capture the area. The victory by the British resulted in the construction of Fort Pitt, named for William Pitt, the Earl of Chatham (and the City of Pittsburgh’s namesake).

Through subsequent years, the Point became a place of industry, with a number of rail lines running through the area, as well as an Exposition Hall. It was also the meeting point for two former spans across the rivers, the Manchester and Point bridges. A number of then-prominent architects, including Robert Moses and Frank Lloyd Wright, proposed plans for the area in the early 20th century. While their ideas weren’t celebrated by all, the majority of city leaders at the time saw a vision for the region as a public meeting place, leading to the creation of Point State Park, which is recognized as a Pennsylvania State Park.

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA Near the base of the Point State Park fountain, there are several informational markers about the history of the area.

Once the two nearby bridges were removed in the early 1970s, work began on the fountain. It opened in 1974 while the Pittsburgh Pirates hosted the MLB All-Star Game. Since then, it’s undergone some renovations, most notably between 2009-2013, when $9.6 million were invested to upgrade the structure.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was at Wednesday’s commemoration, and said the water feature is a distinct part of the city’s character.

“That’s the best part of parks — it brings people together. They see each other enjoying a public space,” Dunn said. “It’s one of those uniting features in the landscape of Pennsylvania that’s really remarkable, and this fountain brings it all to bear.”

Jake Weiland with the DCNR recalled all the city sports milestones the fountain has been around for since it first opened.

“The fountain has witnessed all six of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl championships, all five of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup celebrations and the 1979 World Series won by our hometown team, the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Weiland said.

The current fountain primarily uses water from an aquifer (sorry, it’s not actually a fourth river ) to the tune of about 1.2 million gallons of filtered water every hour. It also pulls from Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, as well as operating 150-horsepower motors, three peacock fans and infinity edge.

Wednesday’s ceremony included proclamations by Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Ed Gainey, both of whom were physically absent but represented by members of their staff.

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA From left to right: Pam Collier from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's office, Jake Weiland, park manager with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Jared Baker, president and CEO of VisitPittsburgh.

VisitPittsburgh President and CEO Jared Baker described the fountain and its surrounding landmarks as one of the most significant and representative elements of the city.

“When you think of Pittsburgh, it is hard not to picture this historic water feature,” Baker said. “It’s become an emblem of who we are, a reminder of our transformation, and the transformation of this amazing city, and a pillar of our welcoming city.”

The Point serves as the western-most terminus of the Great Allegheny Passage, which leads from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., and is often taken via bicycle. It’s also being considered as a location for the 2026 NFL Draft to be held in Pittsburgh.