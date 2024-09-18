What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Sept. 20-22)

WESA's local, independent journalism is only possible because of financial support from readers like you. Please support WESA by making a donation during our fall fundraising campaign.

Vibe at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, enjoy the return of the hit musical "Hamilton" or check out a new exhibit, "Sister Soul Spectrum" — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Theater

ICYMI, “Hamilton” is back in Pittsburgh. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s landmark 2015 musical — remember the hubbub when it first came to town, in 2019? — returns to the Benedum Center courtesy of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. Performances here continue through Sept. 29, but ticket availability is already dwindling for all remaining shows.

Music

After spending the past few years as a mostly ticketed showcase, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival returns to its roots as a mostly free outdoor affair. It begins Thu., Sept. 19, with a series of Jazz Around Town shows at various venues. Ticketed events Friday and Saturday at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center feature Maysa and Chris Coles. But the focus is Saturday and Sunday outdoor shows on Liberty Avenue, with the likes of the Average White Band, Shemekia Copeland, Cimafunk, Sean Jones, Robert Glasper and Marsha Ambrosius.

Visual art

The women artists of the #notwhite collective open a new exhibit in the Kelly Strayhorn Theater gallery. “Sister Soul Spectrum” explores cultural heritage, personal identities, feminist ideologies and the ways collective members are seen — or not seen — in a variety of media. The show opens with a reception Thu., Sept. 19.

Dance

Texture Contemporary Ballet premieres a new work and reprises an older one at New Hazlett Theater. Both pieces are by artistic director Alan Obuzor, including 2016’s “Un-Preservation of Humanism” and “What Is A Life?,” which features an original spoken-word piece. The program, titled “Fragments of Time,” gets three performances Fri., Sept. 20, through Sun., Sept. 22. A special Saturday performance for children features a shorter running time and interactive elements.

Theater

Can comedy these days be bipartisan? (Can anything?) City Theatre dives into its milestone 50th season with “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.” Playwright Selina Fillinger’s Broadway hit follows seven staffers trying to save a U.S. president from a PR debacle. The cast features local faves Tami Dixon, Tamara Tunie, Theo Allyn and Missy Moreno. The first performance is Sat., Sept. 21.

Visual art

Famed Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao has credits worldwide, with a focus on sustainable design and social housing. For “Tatiana Bilbao Estudio: City of Rooms,” the Carnegie Museum of Art dedicates each of five Heinz Architectural Center galleries to a specific “room typology,” from kitchen and bedroom to bathroom, living room and garden, with inspirations including communal kitchens in Mexico City. The exhibit, organized by the Carnegie’s Raymund Ryan, opens with a reception Sat., Sept. 21.