What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (Sept. 27-29)

Check out the Three Rivers American Indian Council's 45th annual Pow Wow, watch the Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival or enjoy the new season of Chatham Baroque — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend!

Music

Chatham Baroque opens its season with a program of works from late 17th-century Austria and Germany. “Chatham Baroque: A Garden of Harmony” features rarely performed pieces by the likes of Antonio Bertali, Johann Jakob Walther and more, written for bowed stringed instruments and played by a septet on violin, viola, viola da gamba and theorbo. There are three performances, Fri., Sept. 27, through Sun., Sept. 29, at Calvary Episcopal Church, in Shadyside, and Teutonia Männerchor, in Deutschtown.

Fashion

Arguably the region’s biggest night of fashion returns with the 2024 Pittsburgh Fashion Week Runway Show. Models hit the stage at The Wintergarden at PPG Place in couture by seven top local designers including Brian David, Michael Nolan Kouri, Nzuri Noni and Suz Pisano. The Fri., Sept. 27, runway show is followed by an after-party.

Film

Nine films marking their 100th anniversary are the bill of fare for the second annual Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival, Sun., Sept. 29, through Oct. 6. These films from 1924 run the gamut from comedy classics like Buster Keaton’s “Sherlock Jr.” and horror (“The Hands of Orlac”) to Carl Theodor Dreyer’s queer-cinema landmark “Michael” and even Sergei Eisenstein’s “Strike.” The films screen at several theaters and other venues around town, and each features accompaniment by live music or a DJ.

Festival

The Three Rivers American Indian Council’s Pow Wow is the region’s biggest annual celebration of Native culture. Held on the group’s spacious grounds in Dorseyville (just north of Hartwood Acres), the 45th annual Pow Wow features song, drumming and Native arts, crafts and foods and the big dance competition. And you don’t need Native ancestry to attend; all are welcome to the two-day family-friendly event, Sat., Sept. 28, and Sun., Sept. 29.

Talk

Environmental-health expert and former University of Pittsburgh epidemiologist Devra Davis returns to discuss her new book. “Disconnect: A Scientist’s Solutions for Safer Technology” updates her argument that electromagnetic radiation from cell phones is a significant health risk. Davis’ claims remain controversial, but she contends heavy cell use by children makes the issue only more urgent. Her talk is Sun., Sept. 29, at The Friendship Circle, in Squirrel Hill. The talk is free, but pre-registration is encouraged at info@ehtrust.org.

Visual art

Three exhibits exploring local industrial development and its consequences open Mon., Sept. 30, at Pitt’s University of Art Gallery. “Broken Ground” combines archival and contemporary work to explore how extractive industries have been portrayed over time. “Rewilding” is Sarah Moore’s immersive video installation exploring Eastern U.S. golf courses given back to nature. And “Joe Magarac Returns” explores the story of this folkloric hero of the steel industry. A joint opening reception is Thu., Oct. 3.