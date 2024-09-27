WESA Talking Steelers: Fields golden as injuries sting Steelers, what to expect from Colts game

For just the 10th time in their 91-year history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started a season with three wins and no losses. They've only made it four wins and no losses four times in their history. But they'll try and make it five this Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Indianapolis Colts.

Jim Wexell writes for 247sports.com and has covered the Steelers since 1995, and he joined WESA "All Things Considered" host Jeremy Scott to discuss the upcoming matchup.

Jeremy Scott: Jim, another week, another win with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback. Everyone is waiting, of course, with bated breath to see what happens once Russell Wilson is fully healthy. But does the leash get longer for fields with each passing win?

Jim Wexell: The leash gets longer. His job is more secure with each passing win, yes.

Scott: Is there officially a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh?

Wexell: No. Because, really, Wilson is not healthy. When he's healthy, then let the controversy begin. But I don't think that's going to happen. Justin Fields seems to have a long leash on the job.

Scott As fortunate as the Steelers have been in the win column, "fortunate" is definitely not the word to describe how they've been on the injury front. I count 11 players now on injured reserve, and linebacker Alex Highsmith tweaked his groin against the Chargers, and running back Jaylen Warren's hamstring is acting up once again, as it was in the preseason. What are we attributing this rash of injuries to?

Wexell: I'm not attributing it to anything. It's just really minor stuff and they're a deep team. So, Nick Herbig, great pass rusher, is stepping up and Cordarrelle Patterson, who's starting to look like the best running back on the team, is going to get more carries.

Scott: I'm going to stay on the Highsmith and Herbig front. You never want anyone to get hurt, but any time Herbig, who is Highsmith's understudy, comes into the game, all Herbig does is disrupt the opposing offense. And this goes back to last season when he was a rookie. He's continuing that tear this season. Jim, is Herbig better than Highsmith?

Wexell: Well, the answer is going to be probably determined by the Colts because they're going to run right at him. Herbig's only 240 pounds. Highsmith's a bigger, more stout guy in the run game. So we'll see what Herbig can do against the run.

Scott: The Colts are giving up close to 400 yards a game on defense and are middle of the pack on offense. Steelers, meanwhile, are giving up fewer yards on defense than any team in the NFL, but they're 24th on offense, so this should make for an interesting game. How does Sunday shake out, Jim?

Wexell: Well, you know, everybody is calling the Steelers a Super Bowl team right now. So, of course, it's now time for them to throw in a clunker. The timing always seems right for that. You know, the Colts can run the ball. They really can. And they they have a quarterback who is enigmatic, who was highly drafted. A big, big athletic guy who can run. He can really throw the ball deep, but he hasn't been accurate. And they have two receivers that can get deep, so they have some talent. So it'll be whether the Steelers can stop the run. You know, Nick Herbig, they're going to run right at him. So it'll be interesting what Herbig can do and what their depth really looks like.

Scott: Your prediction for the game?

Wexell: Jeez, if I had any guts, I'd predict the Colts. But let's say the Steelers go 4-0. Because the Colts quarterback really is too erratic, too inconsistent. So I'm going to go with the Steelers in their defense. And hopefully Cordarrelle Patterson gets to run the ball a little more. I want to see that. And so Justin Fields goes 4-0.