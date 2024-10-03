Pittsburgh Opera’s music director talks keeping it relevant in the age of TikTok

The Pittsburgh Opera has been making opera for more than 80 years, and it’s one of the oldest companies in the country. The institution is so deeply entwined with Pittsburgh’s history that its headquarters is located in industrialist George Westinghouse’s original air brake factory in the Strip District.

Christian Steiner Pittsburgh Opera's music director Antony Walker. Walker's contract was recently renewed for another five years.

But how can an old institution practicing a European art form that’s been around for 400 years stay relevant in the age of TikTok?

90.5 WESA’s Priyanka Tewari spoke with Pittsburgh Opera’s music director Antony Walker about making his way from Australia to Pittsburgh, opera’s relevance to modern audiences and the opera’s upcoming season. (Listen to the interview above!)

Pittsburgh Opera’s 2024-25 season opens with Puccini’s Tosca Saturday, October 5 at the Benedum Center.