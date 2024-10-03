© 2024 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Opera’s music director talks keeping it relevant in the age of TikTok

90.5 WESA | By Priyanka Tewari,
Susan Scott Peterson
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:31 AM EDT
A woman with long black hair and a man with a beard kissing in front of a painting
Courtesy Pittsburgh Opera
Pittsburgh Opera's 2024-25 season opens with a production of Puccini's Tosca on October 5 at the Benedum Center.

The Pittsburgh Opera has been making opera for more than 80 years, and it’s one of the oldest companies in the country. The institution is so deeply entwined with Pittsburgh’s history that its headquarters is located in industrialist George Westinghouse’s original air brake factory in the Strip District.

A headshot of a white man with a goatee wearing a tuxedo
Christian Steiner
Pittsburgh Opera's music director Antony Walker. Walker's contract was recently renewed for another five years.

But how can an old institution practicing a European art form that’s been around for 400 years stay relevant in the age of TikTok?

90.5 WESA’s Priyanka Tewari spoke with Pittsburgh Opera’s music director Antony Walker about making his way from Australia to Pittsburgh, opera’s relevance to modern audiences and the opera’s upcoming season. (Listen to the interview above!)

Pittsburgh Opera’s 2024-25 season opens with Puccini’s Tosca Saturday, October 5 at the Benedum Center.
Priyanka Tewari
Priyanka Tewari is a native of New Delhi, India. She moved to the United States with her family in the late 1990s, after living in Russia and the United Kingdom. She is a graduate of Cornell University with a master’s from Hunter College, CUNY.
Susan Scott Peterson
Susan Scott Peterson is an audio producer and writer whose journalism, radio and literary work have appeared with Vox Media, New Hampshire Public Radio, Allegheny Front, The Texas Observer and The Rumpus.
