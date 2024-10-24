From Kenya to Pittsburgh: Solar power, beading and more

This is WESA Arts, a weekly newsletter by Bill O'Driscoll providing in-depth reporting about the Pittsburgh area art scene. Sign up here to get it every Wednesday afternoon.

Women in traditional Maasai clothing are not a common sight in Pittsburgh.

So it might be surprising that on the day three women from the Kenyan village of Olorgesailie arrived here this summer, a kid who saw them near the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh cried “Maasai!”

On the other hand, maybe it’s not so surprising. The women were dressed in distinctive Maasai beadwork and characteristic red cloaks. Walking together, they make quite an entrance. Tereneh Idia, the designer, artist and writer who hosted Cess Nkoyo, Rosemary Mashipei and Mankei Kidalu, says they draw plenty of attention on the street.

“It’s like walking around with Beyoncé,” Idia says. “It’s like three Beyoncés.”

Nkoyo, Mashipei and Kidalu were here for the latest phase of Atasa Solar, a project to bring solar power to their village.

Atasa, in turn, grew out of IdiaDega x OMWA: Olorgesailie Maasai Women Artisans of Kenya, a long-running fashion collaborative combining sustainable materials with the indigenous design of the Maasai’s cattle-herding-based culture. (“Atasa” means “we make.”)

The seeds of the solar initiative were planted a decade ago, when a meeting in Olorgesailie between Idia and some of the collaborative’s three dozen women was delayed because a hyena had eaten some of the women’s goats.

Due to climate change, Idia says, predators like hyenas have grown bolder; having lights would help scare them off. But Olorgesailie had neither electricity nor running water. With support from backers such as Pittsburgh’s Opportunity Fund and the Fleischner Family Charitable Foundation, they installed 11 tall wooden poles with three solar-powered lights apiece.

In Pittsburgh, the women helped install solar chargers at two locations in Manchester, Freeman Family Farm and the Page Street Gardens.

But on this, their first visit to the U.S., they also devoted a lot of time to a more traditional aspect of their culture. Beadwork, once done largely with seeds and shells, is now mostly accomplished with tiny colored glass beads strung on thread, wire or fishing line to make earrings, belts, necklaces, bracelets, anklets and even crowns. The items are used for ceremonial purposes — song and dance figure large in Maasai culture — and also for adornment.

The project also includes such wearable solar gear as beaded pouches for charging the cell phones Maasai folks use out in the fields, far from stationary chargers.

Idia, a North Sider, planned a North Side-centric itinerary for the women’s four-month stay. They are staying near East Ohio Street and have held weekly beading workshops at the Children’s Museum’s MuseumLab. Another workshop was at Perry High School. They’ve also held workshops at Contemporary Craft and taken field trips to see museums and monuments in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

A MuseumLab exhibit about their work includes videos along with displays of beadwork and other fashion.

Along the way, there’s been a bit of culture shock, some of it revolving around local pet dogs or, as Nkoyo calls them, “privilege dogs,” as opposed to the working breeds they use back home.

The first time she saw someone kissing a dog, she almost lost it,” says Idia.

But overall, says Nkoyo, “It’s been a beautiful place.”

The Olorgesailie Maasai Women Artisans of Kenya have two more public events before they fly home Nov. 1. One is their final free beading workshop this Sat., Oct. 26, at MuseumLab; it runs from 1-3 p.m. and is open to all.

And at 3 p.m. Sun., Oct. 27, comes “Tomon | Tomon” (“Ten | Ten”), a fashion event celebrating the decade-long collaboration. The free event at MuseumLab highlights beadwork and more from throughout the years in the form of a showcase and a runway show featuring youth models from Pittsburgh. Some of the beadwork was made in remote collaboration with artisans of the Oneida Indian Nation, in New York.

More information is here.