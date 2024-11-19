Pirates ace Paul Skenes wins National League Rookie of the Year award

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates was the heralded fireballer who equaled the hype, to the point he started the All-Star Game just two months after making his big league debut.

Luis Gil was an afterthought for the New York Yankees, earning a spot in their rotation only when ace Gerrit Cole got hurt in spring training.

Skenes capped a remarkable season Monday by winning National League Rookie of the Year by a wide margin over San Diego center fielder Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio. Gil edged Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser to take the AL honor, with Yankees catcher Austin Wells finishing third.

It's the first time the rookie awards went to two pitchers since 2011, when Tampa Bay starter Jeremy Hellickson and Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel won.

“I was super pleased with what happened this year in terms of going out there and competing, but there’s more work to be done for sure,” said Skenes, who planned to celebrate with his girlfriend, LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne.

The Pirates and their fans were excited from the moment the team selected Skenes with the top pick in the 2023 amateur draft. He didn't make his major league debut until May 11 this year but the right-hander was such an immediate sensation he was selected to start the All-Star Game for the NL on July 16.

The 22-year-old Skenes finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 170 and walked 32 in 133 innings.

He said he's looking forward to pitching a full season next year.

“I think it starts now. The postseason is flying by and I can’t wait for spring training to start already,” Skenes said. “I think the biggest thing is going to be proving it over a full season next year also. If nothing else it’s going to be a challenge and an opportunity to prove it again next year.”

Skenes received 23 first-place votes and finished with 136 points in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, while Merrill had seven firsts and 104 points. They were listed on all entries. Chourio garnered 26 points.

Skenes also is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award.

“On top of having a dominant first season, he handled the spotlight that came with it extraordinarily well," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. "He is constantly searching for ways to continue to get better, learns very fast, and wants nothing more than to win. He is a big part of the future of the Pirates, and we’re excited for what’s to come from him and our team.”

Skenes became the second Pirates player to win the award after Jason Bay in 2004.

Because he finished among the top two in voting, Skenes will be credited with a full year of major league service instead of 142 days, under the collective bargaining agreement. If he isn’t sent back to the minor leagues, he would become eligible for free agency after the 2029 season.

Gil received 15 first-place votes and 106 points. Cowser got 13 firsts and 101 points, while Wells received 17 points.

The only closer election since 1980 was when Royals shortstop Angel Berroa beat Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui 88-84 in 2003.

Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts for the AL champions. The right-hander had 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings.

“It means so much to me. I'm so happy about being able to win this award," Gil said through an interpreter. "Everybody in my corner, they're so happy for me and so proud. I'm also proud of the opportunity that was given to me by the team. It turned out to be a good season for me, a great experience.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Gil “worked so hard to put himself in a strong position heading into spring training after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Without a guarantee of a major league spot, he absolutely kicked in the door this spring and went on to have a phenomenal rookie season.”

Merrill, 21, came on strong during the second half, igniting a debate over whether an everyday player deserved the award more than a starting pitcher.

Merrill was converted from shortstop to center field during spring training, when the Padres had only two outfielders on their roster.

He was picked for the All-Star team and helped the Padres reach the playoffs, where they swept Atlanta in a Wild Card Series and then lost a Division Series to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chourio was a 20-20 player at age 20.

