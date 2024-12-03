Pittsburgh historian documents Black America's 'cities within cities'

One takeaway from historian Joe William Trotter, Jr.’s new book, “Building The Black City,” is that Black urban life in the U.S. dates back much further — and reaches much farther geographically — than many of us imagine: back to the 18th century, and from the Northeast to the Deep South.

But equally important is the idea that, while it’s correct to think of urban Black people as being subject to oppression, that’s far from the whole story. As Trotter documents, Black communities from Chicago to New Orleans and beyond were busy not only providing the labor that built the country but constructing their own “cities within cities,” with vibrant cultures of their own.

The Carnegie Mellon University professor describes “Building the Black City” (University of California Press) as a companion to 2019’s “Workers on Arrival: Black Labor in the Making of America.” That book described how Black people supplied crucial labor for the construction of buildings, roads and more in predominantly white cities such as Boston and Baltimore.

But, as Trotter said, racial segregation in those cities meant that “[i]n many cases, they didn't have access to that kind of infrastructure that they had helped to create.”

The new book tells how Black workers “double-taxed themselves by going home and then turning to the work of building their own urban places.”

Sometimes these efforts — by both free and enslaved people — began with Blacks founding their own burial grounds in the face of whites-only cemeteries. But they also included the establishment of churches, fraternal organizations and businesses of all kinds.

It happened not just in Harlem, home to the 20th-century flowering of Black culture known as the Harlem Renaissance, but also in Durham, N.C., Savannah, Ga., Philadelphia, Houston and Los Angeles, to name a few of the cities Trotter covers.

And of course, it happened in Pittsburgh — in particular in the Hill District, which by the 1930s was a majority-Black neighborhood with a thriving business district, a nationally distributed Black-owned newspaper (The Pittsburgh Courier), a resident Negro Leagues baseball team, and arguably the nation’s best jazz scene west of New York City.

As Trotter emphasizes, none of this was easy, either before or after the abolition of slavery.

Joe William Trotter Jr.

“The major theme of the book is that Black people did build the Black city against the grain of hostility, a great deal of hostility directed at the African American community as they tried to construct these cities,” said Trotter.

This hostility wasn’t simply resentment or bureaucratic pushback; it involved property destruction and white violence against Black people.

The most infamous example is the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, in Oklahoma, when white mobs attacked the “Black Wall Street,” killing as many as 300 Black people and destroying dozens of square blocks. But Trotter writes such incidents were hardly isolated, citing examples such as an 1841 riot in Cincinnati that caused $150,000 in damage to Black property.

Sometimes, Trotter said, the besieged communities rebuilt quickly. Other times, the damage was permanent, as in Seneca Village, the Black settlement in Manhattan that in 1853 was condemned to make way for Central Park, or in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District, which a century later was razed in favor of a redevelopment project that included the former Civic Arena. (Among the brick-and-mortar casualties: the Hill’s Bethel AME Church, the first African Methodist Episcopal Church west of the Alleghenies, with roots dating to 1808.)

“Building the Black City” is organized by region, with Trotter both surveying broad developments and dipping into the stories of key or exemplary individuals.

But the whole book is offered in the context of Trotter’s case for reparations for Black Americans. He said Black people are due reparations not only for the opportunities and benefits of which they were deprived during slavery, Jim Crow and beyond, but for the unpaid work they did to claim their own corner of the country.

“Too often there is a political dimension to the discussion [of reparations] … that if you accept the creative activities of Blacks and you show all of this vitality and all of this actual entrepreneurial spirit and building of businesses and institutions, some people might think that diminishes the case for reparations because it's a case in which Blacks seem to be doing okay at a certain level,” he said.

“But I think that that creativity adds another layer to the case for reparations," he said. "How can you deny that this is a community that warrants redress, given that they never stopped to really mourn their difficulties, but they continue to work and, in fact, overtax their own labor to build something for themselves?”