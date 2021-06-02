Security Cameras, K9 Weapons Detection Unit Will Be Implemented At Ross Park Mall

Security cameras, additional off-duty police officers and a K9 weapons detection unit will be implemented at Ross Park Mall following a shooting last weekend.

According to a statement from the mall’s owner, Simon Property Group, CCTV cameras will be installed at both Ross Park and South Hills Village.

“The safety of our shoppers, retailers and associates are our top priority,” the statement said. “We have extensive proactive and preventative security programs and measures.”

The shopping center said a private security force, as well as the off-duty officers, will “actively patrol the interior and exterior” of the building. Store employees are also being trained on how to prepare for emergencies like shootings.

On Saturday, a fight inside the mall ended with gunfire. Two teens have been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and other offenses related to the incident.

