Courts & Justice

Officer In Butler Kills Suspect After Being Stabbed During Struggle

By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT
police lights car
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Pennsylvania police officer was in critical condition Tuesday after being stabbed during a struggle with a man he then shot and killed, state police said Tuesday.

The officer in Butler, north of Pittsburgh, responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a report of a man “acting erratically and jumping in and out of oncoming traffic," police said.

State police and county prosecutors are investigating.

The officer struggled with the man and was stabbed multiple times, and after being wounded he fired his gun, striking and killing the man, police said.

The 27-year-old officer was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh and was in critical but stable condition, police said. He is a Marine veteran and has been on the force for three years, police said, but they did not release his name.

The man who died in the struggle was identified as 35-year-old John Ebberts, of Butler.

