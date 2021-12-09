Duquesne police chief faces intimidation count in sex assault case

A police chief in a western Pennsylvania community has been charged with witness intimidation stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Duquesne Chief Thomas Dunlevy, 49, turned himself in Wednesday after Allegheny County police obtained a warrant for his arrest. It wasn't known Thursday if he has retained an attorney or if he would face any disciplinary action in Duquesne due to the charges.

The suspect in the sex assault case, which authorities say occurred in Bethel Park, is a 20-year-old man who is a friend of Dunlevy's, county police said. That man is not facing charges stemming from Dunlevy's alleged actions.

The teen girl's father, who is a witness in the case, told Bethel Park police that Dunlevy came to his workplace in another town in October. Dunlevy allegedly confronted the man with information that would come out during the trial of the sex assault case and that he said could result in “a negative contact” with the county’s child welfare department. Authorities have not provided specific details about the information.

The man told Bethel Park police he felt pressured to drop the case, and county police soon launched an investigation into Dunlevy, He's charged with witness or victim intimidation, obstruction or retaliation in a child abuse case, obstructing the administration of law and official oppression.