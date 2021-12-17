Sharpsville man pleads guilty to participating in Jan. 6 attack

A Pennsylvania man pled guilty on Friday to three charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In February, Sharpsville resident Matthew Perna was indicted on a charge of obstruction of Congress, which is a felony. He was also charged with three related misdemeanors.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting the case, after crossing law enforcement barriers to enter the Capitol, Perna remained inside for about 20 minutes. While in the building, he posted an eight-minute video to his Facebook account. In the video, he said, “It’s not over, trust me.”

Perna faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the felony charge, with additional penalties possible for the misdemeanor offenses. Sentencing will take place in March.

The investigation into crimes related to the attack on the U.S Capitol remains ongoing.