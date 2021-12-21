8 Pittsburgh police to be disciplined in Taser death of Jim Rogers, city says

A series of procedural failures led to the October death of a man in Bloomfield after officers used a Taser on him, according to an internal review by Pittsburgh Police. Eight officers will face “varying levels of discipline” as a result, the city said in a Tuesday afternoon statement. The statement did not name the officers and said that, in accordance with the city’s contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, the city would not discuss details of the discipline.

“Jim Rogers will serve as a sober reminder of the tremendous responsibility all officers bear when they wear the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police badge,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert in a statement. “Every resident and visitor to the City of Pittsburgh is owed the highest standard of care when they are in the custody of Pittsburgh Police.”

Officers were called to respond to a bicycle theft in Bloomfield on Oct. 13. They claimed Jim Rogers was non-compliant when he was arrested in connection with the theft. Neighbors said Rogers returned the bike before police arrived and that he was experiencing a crisis before he was shocked multiple times by officers.

Rogers was transported to Mercy Hospital where he died the next day.

Rogers has been the subject of several community protests calling for more transparency into the death investigation and for the officers involved to be named publicly.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office is still investigating the death and whether any charges could be filed against officers involved. A spokesman said Tuesday that it’s unclear when the investigation may conclude.

The statement from the city also identified a number of policy changes in the wake of Rogers’ death. All officers have been required to take a Taser refresher course and take an exam in addition to yearly recertification, it said, and police will be required to be certified as Emergency Medical Responders.

A Critical Incident Review Board convened to investigate the incident has also recommended other changes, the city said, including an assessment by emergency medical services staff of anyone tased , and retaining officers on their “duty to intervene” policy.

The Tribune-Review has reporte d that an internal report of Rogers’ death heavily criticized supervisors on the scene for not doing more to ascertain Rogers’ condition or ensure his safety.

“It is imperative that every critical incident is reviewed promptly,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich in the statement. “By identifying the problem, it allows us to expeditiously make corrections that are put into policy in a timely manner.”

The internal review and subsequent changes were a key remaining goal for outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto. He said he didn’t want to leave office without suggesting ways to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

“I want to be able to hand to him, ‘Here are the recommendations of changes that we need to make. And here are recommendations of how we can be a better police department,’” Peduto told WESA earlier in the day Tuesday.

In a statement sent Tuesday evening, Peduto said: “It is an absolute tragedy that Jim Rogers lost his life while in Pittsburgh Police custody - a failure of a system that should have protected his life. This critical incident included multiple failures. Today’s announcement around pending disciplinary action and policy changes is a starting point. We must continue to make reforms in policing and within society to do what we can to make sure this never happens again and that Mr. Rogers’ family receives the justice they deserve.”

