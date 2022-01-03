© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA's signal in New Baltimore is currently down. We're working on restoring service.
Courts & Justice

Jim Rogers' death ruled an accident by Allegheny County medical examiner

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published January 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
Jim Rogers press conference rally protest vigil sign.jpg
Julia Zenkevich
/
90.5 WESA
Many attendees at recent protests and vigils made signs to remember Jim Rogers and protest police brutality.

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Jim Rogers’ death in October an accident. Rogers died in the hospital on Oct. 14, one day after police shocked him with a Taser.

The medical examiner’s investigation concluded Roger’s cause of death was acute global hypoxic-ischemic injury of the brain — or a lack of oxygen to the brain.

According to police documents obtained by the Tribune-Review, Rogers asked for but did not receive medical attention after he was shocked.

Pennsylvania recognizes five manners of death. A death that is ruled an accident is one “that occurs as the result of an event with unintentional consequences.”

The city of Pittsburgh made a number of policy changes after Rogers’ death and took “disciplinary action” against the eight officers involved in the incident. However, some experts have claimed the police had no justification for using a taser against Rogers in the first place.

Community members and Rogers’ family have continued to press authorities for answers about Rogers’ death in the months since. They held multiple protests and vigils and have called for police officials to publicly identify the officers involved and release the unedited body camera footage to the public, among other demands.

Tags

Courts & JusticeJim RogersPittsburgh Bureau of PoliceTop Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Load More