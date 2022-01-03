Jim Rogers' death ruled an accident by Allegheny County medical examiner

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Jim Rogers’ death in October an accident. Rogers died in the hospital on Oct. 14, one day after police shocked him with a Taser.

The medical examiner’s investigation concluded Roger’s cause of death was acute global hypoxic-ischemic injury of the brain — or a lack of oxygen to the brain.

According to police documents obtained by the Tribune-Review , Rogers asked for but did not receive medical attention after he was shocked.

Pennsylvania recognizes five manners of death. A death that is ruled an accident is one “that occurs as the result of an event with unintentional consequences.”

The city of Pittsburgh made a number of policy changes after Rogers’ death and took “disciplinary action” against the eight officers involved in the incident. However, some experts have claimed the police had no justification for using a taser against Rogers in the first place.