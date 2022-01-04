© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Republican Kevin Brobson takes oath as Pennsylvania's newest Supreme Court justice

By Associated Press
Published January 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST
Election 2021 Pennsylvania Judges Kevin Brobson Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
In this photo made on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge Kevin Brobson walks on the trail by Sation Square as he has his photo taken after attending the Amen Corner luncheon in Pittsburgh.

A lower-court judge elected in November has taken the oath of office to become a justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Republican Kevin Brobson was sworn in on Monday in the high court's Harrisburg courtroom. The oath was administered by Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, who served with Brobson on Commonwealth Court.

Brobson won a squeaker of an election against Democrat Maria McLaughlin, prevailing by nearly 25,000 votes out of almost 2.8 million cast, or 50.45% to 49.55%.

He replaces fellow Republican Thomas Saylor, who reached the mandatory judicial retirement age of 75 last year. The court currently has five Democrats and two Republicans.

A ceremonial event had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Brobson is a Montoursville native who now lives in Dauphin County. He spent more than a decade on Commonwealth Court, including as its president judge, and has been a member of the state's Judicial Conduct Board.

He is a graduate of Lycoming College and Widener University Law School.

Tags

Courts & JusticeTop StoryElection 2021Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More