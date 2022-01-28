Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Lehigh Valley man who reportedly pushed election lies

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed a Lehigh Valley man and 13 others who it says falsely tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

Among them is Bill Bachenberg, owner of Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays in North Whitehall Township.

The panel is demanding information and testimony from the 14 people who the panel says met and submitted false Electoral College certificates from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden won all seven states. The U.S. Department of Justice has also received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications and prosecutors are reviewing them.

Earlier this week, Bachenberg hosted a campaign rally at Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz was there to endorse U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dave McCormick. Bachenberg also hosted Donald Trump Jr. at the skeet shooting site in August 2020.

The letter from the Jan. 6 panel says it’s seeking information about Bachenberg’s role and participation in an alleged slate of electors organized to cast votes for Trump despite certification of the state’s vote for Biden. It’s also seeking information about any possible role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, according to the subpoena.

Bachenberg has been called to appear before the committee on Feb. 25.

WLVR reached out to Bachenberg for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

One other Pennsylvania resident, Lisa Patton of central Pennsylvania, was also among the 14 people subpoenaed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

