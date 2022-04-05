© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts & Justice

Student in good condition after Erie school shooting

By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Updated April 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
police line tape crime scene
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area near a mall parking area where two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.( (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

One student was injured in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pennsylvania, but the person's injuries weren't life-threatening, authorities said.

Erie city and school officials said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday that police had been called to Erie High School where the city said “a single individual" was shot. Officials said that person was in good condition and had been taken to a hospital.

Deputy Chief Mike Nolan of the Erie police department said the injured person was a student. He said it was unclear how many shots were fired and declined comment on what type of firearm was involved and whether it was recovered.

State police said they were assisting with the investigation and a shooter “has fled the school.” There was no further information about the suspect.

Police reported that they had secured the high school, which officials said doesn’t have metal detectors, and asked people to avoid the area.

“The school is locked down, and students are safe,” the city said in a Twitter post.

Erie Public Schools reported that the building was “on hard lockdown” and officials were coordinating with police on campus. Officials said “evacuation by orderly dismissal” would take place as soon as police cleared the district to begin that process, and also asked people to stay away from the area.

Courts & Justice
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More