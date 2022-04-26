Suspended Somerset County prosecutor faces new charges in unrelated case

A suspended western Pennsylvania prosecutor facing charges in a sexual assault case has now been charged in an unrelated assault almost a year ago.

Jeffrey Thomas, 36, Somerset County’s elected district attorney, was jailed Monday on charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment after state police alleged that he was seen on a video call punching a woman as the two rode in a vehicle in May 2021.

Authorities said a woman said she was on the call and saw Thomas punch the other woman at least 10 times in the head and face. She said she determined that the alleged assault took place in a vehicle traveling between Cambria and Somerset counties and she later found the victim and took photos of her injuries.

Thomas was accused earlier of having attacked a woman in her Windber home in September. He faces sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and strangulation charges in that case.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera earlier said that Thomas maintains he is innocent of all of the charges.

Thomas was elected in 2019 but was suspended after charges in the sexual assault case were filed, and his pay was halted several months ago. A message seeking comment on the new charges was left Tuesday for his attorney.