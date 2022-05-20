Allegheny County jail on modified lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Nearly half of the Allegheny County jail is on a modified lockdown after leaders consulted with local health professionals about a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release.

“The recent increase in COVID infections resulted in our reaching out to our health partners to determine how best to limit the spread,” said Warden Orlando Harper. “Based on that advice, we believe these mitigation efforts are necessary to maintain the health, safety and security of our incarcerated population and our staff members.”

The jail reported that 91 incarcerated individuals and 28 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The jail said it consulted with the Allegheny County Health Department and the Allegheny Health Network before implementing the modified lockdown.

Right now, 12 out of the jail’s 28 pods are on lockdown. People in lockdown are not able to make use of recreation time or receive visitors.

A jail pod is put in lockdown when someone living in the pod test positive for COVID-19. Inmates who test positive are removed from the pod, according to the jail’s press release. And after 10 days, any inmates left in the pod are taken off of isolation.

The jail was criticized earlier this year for not abiding by a ban on solitary confinement that had been approved by voters last year . A spokesperson for the jail said they could not make someone available for further comment today.

The modified lockdown will not affect social visitation for fully vaccinated people in jail who are not being isolated. They are required to mask but allowed to have recreation time in groups of 15.

People newly admitted to the jail are tested and confined if they test positive.

Visitors can call 412-350-2062 or 412-350-2063 to ensure the individual they wish to visit is not currently isolated.

