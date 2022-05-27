Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert to retire

After serving for five years as head of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and 29 years with the force, Chief Scott Schubert announced he'll retire this year.

During his tenure as chief, Schubert oversaw the full implementation of body cameras on all officers, partnered with federal officials to reduce drug trafficking in the region and created departments to help increase police transparency, according to a statement from the city.

He began his police career as a Coraopolis police officer before joining the Pittsburgh Police in 1993. He earned his bachelor's degree in law enforcement and a master's degree in justice administration from Point Park University.

After former Chief Cameron McLay received a vote of no confidence by a majority of rank-and-file union officers and later resigned in 2016, Schubert was appointed as acting chief. He assumed the position permanently in January 2017.

Schubert led the department through the summer of 2020, when social justice demonstrations against police brutality took place frequently in Pittsburgh. Some protests led to confrontations with officers.

In a statement, Schubert said he'd always wanted to follow his father's footsteps to become a police officer.

After 29 years with Pittsburgh Police, Chief Scott Schubert is announcing his retirement from the force, effective July 1.



Congratulations Scott and thank you for your dedicated service!



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/gG9U211ZLx pic.twitter.com/qGe38m9WQq — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 27, 2022

"To serve alongside such dedicated and professional officers who continuously put their lives on the line for total strangers will always leave me awestruck. To put on this uniform every morning still fills me with such intense pride, but it's been the opportunity to work with our officers and the community to create a more equitable, safe, and inclusive City of Pittsburgh that has been my greatest passion and motivating force as Chief,” he said."

Schubert's final day with the police bureau will be July 1. Deputy Chief Tom Stangrecki will serve as acting chief until a new chief is selected.

